The Jaffrey Public Library will host an online program, "More than a Pronoun: A panel discussion on Gender Identity and Expression" on Wednesday, June 9, at noon via Zoom.
Three panelists will share their personal journeys in a discussion facilitated by a librarian, and answer questions from the community. The program is intended to promote awareness and understanding by addressing questions such as: What is the difference between gender identity and sexuality?; What is nonbinary?; What does transgender mean?; And why is "they" a singular pronoun?
This program is funded by a grant from Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association.
Registration is required: call 532-7301 or register online on the library’s event calendar at www.jaffreypubliclibrary.org.