Registration is now open for Jaffrey Public Library’s winter learning program, which is held both online and in-person Jan. 31-March 25.
The theme of this year’s program is “Reading Colors Your World” and will feature learning activities and reading challenges for all ages.
People may participate in-person at the library or remotely at home, or any combination of the two.
In addition to library challenges that feature a prize castle and embrace both books and digital resources, the library has added several new programs for the upcoming weeks. For youth, teens and families, programs include fiber arts, Lego challenges and multiple book clubs, such as the Families Read Roald Dahl group, sponsored by the Jaffrey Knights of Columbus. During February winter vacation, the library will hold its annual Silly Stuffie Sleepover, where local children drop off their stuffed animals for overnight fun and mischief at the library.
Programs for adults include the return of the in-person Mahjong group and multiple online book discussions with humanities experts, funded by a SHARP grant from N.H. Humanities, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities, through the American Rescue Plan. In addition, the library will introduce its new program, Project Grandparent, which provides pre-loaded learning tablets for children and workshop sessions, led by library staff, for grandparent caregivers on tech topics and educational resources, tailored to meet their needs. Project Grandparent is partially-funded by a grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
The library’s Seed Library will return in March for the sixth year in a row. The program provides free seeds for the community to start gardens.