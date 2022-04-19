Jaffrey Public Library will host a program called “Decoding the Mysteries of Cats” on Tuesday, April 26, at 4 p.m.
The library will host feline behaviorist Stephen Quandt via Zoom to explain the mysteries of cat behavior. Quandt is a shelter-trained and Fear Free Certified feline behaviorist with the Animal Care Centers of New York City, a not-for-profit contracted by the City of New York to provide animal-related services to the city’s residents. Quandt is also in private practice as a feline behaviorist who believes in a compassionate, educational and affordable approach to cat behavior.
This hybrid program allows attendees to join the librarians at the library with Quandt on the big screen or from the comfort of home.
Quandt will discuss cats’ relationship to hunting and resting that can lead to drive-by ankle biting and other aggressions, as well as their sense of identity as predator or prey that can lead to similar aggressions or fearful behaviors. Participants will learn how a cat’s relationship with humans is influenced by the mother-kitten relationship and how the relationship between hunger, appetite, metabolism and exercise affect behavior.
Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity for 30 minutes of questions and answers
The program is funded by the Friends of the Jaffrey Public Library.
The program is open to all ages but recommended for middle school through adult, and is free and open to the public. Registration is required by calling the library at 603-532-7301.
Immediately following the program, the library will also host a cat castle take-home program from 5-5:30 p.m. as a special Earth Day recycling project where registrants can pick up free supplies and plans to build cat castles at home for feline friends. Registration is required so that adequate supplies are prepared.