Jaffrey Public Library is now offering Brainfuse HelpNow, an on-demand online tutoring resource for all levels of learners from children through adults.
Brainfuse HelpNow provides differentiated learning solutions for users of diverse needs and background. Students communicate with live tutors using an interactive whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images and graph homework problems. HelpNow is now available to all Jaffrey Public Library patrons from any computer with Internet connection.
For more information, go to www.jaffreypubliclibrary.org or call the library at 532-7301.