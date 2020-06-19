On June 15, the Jaffrey Public Library launched its pandemic-friendly, curbside Summer Learning program, “Into the Wild: Imagine Your Story.”
The program features the library’s traditional summer bingo for all ages, along with a variety of STEAM kits to get everyone offline and outdoors.
“We have done a lot to expand our digital offerings with our Library-to-Go program, but recognize that we are all tired of being online, and we really wanted to find a safe way to offer more than that to our community this summer,” said Library Director Julie Perrin.
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) kits for all ages include a wide variety of learning tools: microscopes, field science kits with binoculars, sewing machines, mahjong sets, knitting looms, art and music activities, all with books, tools and supplies to promote learning. The program is supported by a grant from Millipore Sigma, a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation, and donations from the local community.
To add to the festivities, the Jaffrey librarians don different wigs, costumes and crazy outfits at every curbside service. “We just want to make them smile,” said Perrin.
For more information on the Jaffrey Library’s summer program, visit www.jaffreypubliclibrary.org or call 532-7301.