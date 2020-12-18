In order to promote literacy in a joyful way while adhering to COVID-19 safety requirements, the Jaffrey Public Library has been hosting individual outdoor dance parties with Pete the Cat (played by Library Director Julie Perrin).
Youth Services Librarian Andrea Connolly welcomes the families and maintains both safety needs and Pete’s rock ‘n’ roll playlist. After rockin’ with Pete, every child’s visit is concluded with a special gift: free books to take home for personal libraries, crafts and activities, and new holiday masks from the library’s Mildred’s Masks program. The three-week-long program, which ran through Dec. 16, was funded by private donations.
Jaffrey Public Library is at 38 Main St. Information: 532-7301 or www.jaffreypubliclibrary.org.