The Jaffrey Public Library held a socially distant special event on Wednesday, Aug. 12 to celebrate the success of its Summer Learning program and the accomplishments of the community’s “Wild Readers.”
With a theme of “Into the Wild,” the library invited all ages to explore the great outdoors and learn new skills as part of its summer learning program. This year’s summer learning program had 136 participants.
While the library building has remained closed to the public due to the coronavirus, the library team has taken its programming outside and curbside, through circulating STEAM kits sponsored by Millipore Sigma, JPL Library BINGO, the Library-to-Go digital platform and outdoor browsing.
The outdoor finale event, featuring professional storyteller Simon Brooks and a book giveaway sponsored by the Children’s Literacy Foundation, was the first major in-person event since the closure. Masks were required, families were socially distanced with assigned lawn seating, and numbers restricted. More than 80 children received two books each.
Additionally, grand prizes were awarded from the library’s many summer learning sponsors, including Charity Lodge 18, Hannaford of Rindge, EMS of Peterborough, Sunflowers restaurant, Walmart of Rindge and Daffodil’s.