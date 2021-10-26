Thanks to two new grant awards, the Jaffrey Public Library is planning to provide a wide range of educational opportunities for all ages.
In September, the library was awarded a $20,000 science education grant from Millipore Sigma/Merck Corporation to support its 2022 STEAM Learning program. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. This is the fourth year that the library has received financial support from Millipore Sigma to support its science programs for all ages, with a special focus on STEAM activities for youth. In addition to professional in-person and online programs, the grant will support the library’s self-directed learning stations and STEAM kits for checkout, and provide employment for local teens as STEAM assistants for library activities.
In addition, Jaffrey Public Library has been awarded a N.H. Humanities (NHH) Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) grant of $4,800 to be used towards the library’s “Gather Around” virtual book discussion program for adults. The new monthly program will feature a different humanities discipline each month, including history, literature, philosophy, archeology and more. Participants will discuss a shared book in a Zoom meeting facilitated by a humanities expert. The grant will provide the funding for professional facilitators, along with books for the attendees to keep and supplemental titles for the library’s collection and cover the cost of the library’s Zoom license.
“We are so grateful for this financial support,” Library Director Julie Perrin said in a statement. “Our municipal budget provides for our collection, our building and our staff, but the programs we offer depend almost entirely on donor and grant support. To know that we have major grants that target programs for multiple age groups as we go into 2022 is truly wonderful news.”
For more information, call the library at 603-532-7301.