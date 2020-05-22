The 2020 Jaffrey Memorial Day Committee has canceled its annual parade due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However at 8:40 a.m. on Monday, May 25, the Honor Guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613 and the John Humiston American Legion Post 11 will meet at the Phillips-Heil Cemetery where a prayer will be given, a wreath laid, a rifle salute executed and taps will be played.
Social distance will be observed and personal protection equipment is required. That will be repeated at all of the cemeteries, monuments and memorials in Jaffrey. The flag will be raised on the common at noon and the names of the veterans who have died during the past year will be read.
People are advised to not come to the common; instead, the committee suggests that residents stop whatever they're doing at noon to take a moment to remember with thanks those who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure American freedom.