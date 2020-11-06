Jaffrey Public Library is set to offer a new program called Family Connect to help patrons, especially seniors lacking technology, connect with long-distance families and friends for the holidays. The program kicks off on the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The library will offer hourly appointments on Nov. 25, when librarians will orchestrate pre-arranged, private Zoom sessions for families.
“Our guest will come to the library, be given their own private room where we will set up our technology for them to have a video call with far away family and friends for approximately 30 minutes,” said Library Director Julie Perrin. “We will provide all the technology, get it up and running and then leave them to their private video chat.”
In addition to the day before Thanksgiving, the library plans to offer additional times throughout the Christmas season.
Librarians are scheduling now. Anyone interested may contact Julie or Andrea at the library at 532-7301.