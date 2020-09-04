Two winters ago, the Jaffrey Public Library answered a call from Jaffrey Grade School for mittens for Jaffrey’s children by holding a mitten drive, called Mildred’s Mittens in honor of Mildred Cutter, a long-time teacher and advocate for children. Cutter’s legacy gift to the library has funded countless programs for children since 2007.
Seeing a different need this year, the library launched Mildred’s Masks, a community-wide effort to provide fun and appealing masks for youth and teens as they head indoors and back to school.
According to Library Director, Julie Perrin, “The response has been overwhelming and heart-warming. We have received literally hundreds of hand-made masks for children and teens — everything from Marvel comics to dinosaurs to princesses, as well as neutral designs that have broad appeal. Our sewing volunteers have outdone themselves to support community health and safety.”
The library began distribution of the masks at its summer learning finale. They provided masks for all children at Head Start and continue to distribute free masks at all curbside appointments. Masks will continue to be available while supplies last.
For more information, call the library at 532-7301 or email jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.