This past weekend, nearly 40 participants attended the Jaffrey Public Library’s annual Silly Stuffie Sleepover to kick off this year’s Winter Learning program.
For the last four years, the librarians have invited the children of the community to leave their stuffed animals at the library for an overnight event and then watch hourly Facebook posts about their stuffies’ overnight adventures in the library.
The children also go home with photo albums of the silly fun that showcases all the learning opportunities at the library, along with some after-hours mischief.
“This year, we wanted to include other town departments so the children will see us as part of a larger whole. So much of what we do here at the library would not be possible without the support and collaboration of our professional colleagues throughout the town,” said Library Director Julie Perrin in a statement.
This year, the event lasted an entire weekend, in celebration of the Lunar Year, and included special stuffed animal friends from other town departments, including the Jaffrey Police, the town manager, building inspector, and even the conservation commission. A highlight of the arrivals was Mr. Huggles of the Jaffrey Police, arriving by cruiser with Chief Oswalt.
The library’s six-week long Winter Learning program invites youth to participate in a wide range of library activities. The Silly Stuffie Sleepover event introduces some activities of which families may not be aware.
Upon completion of the Winter Learning challenges, participants earn a free book and a raffle ticket for grand prizes, including two brand new bicycles and helmets, donated by Charity Lodge 18 as part of the Masons’ national Bikes for Books program.
The annual Stuffie Sleepover was made possible through the work of Youth Services Librarian, Andrea Connolly, the library staff and the volunteers from Jaffrey Girl Scout Cadette/Senior Troop 10848 who helped to plan and design all the stuffed animal adventures.
For more information on the Jaffrey Public Library’s Winter Learning events, visit the library’s event calendar at www.jaffreypubliclibrary.org or call the library at 532-7301.