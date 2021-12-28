Joseph Dugan of Jaffrey was recognized with the Jaffrey Public Library Board of Trustees’ Employee Excellence Award recently.
The award recognizes a committed and professional employee who helps the library to achieve its mission to serve as a community resource for lifelong learning.
Dugan began working at the library in the fall of 2017 as a library page while he was in high school. Since then, Dugan has risen in the ranks from page, to aide, to library assistant with a focus on marketing and design. “I always say that performance evaluation time is my favorite time of year, as it allows me to learn more about what our staff’s interests and passions are, what they want to learn as part of their jobs,” said Jaffrey Public Library Director Julie Perrin. “That’s where Joe expressed his initial interest in graphic design, and so I let him run with it. Since that moment, his marketing and design skills have put us on the map.”
Along with circulation duties, Dugan manages much of the library’s social media, branding and promotional content, along with video editing.
When the library closed in the early days of the pandemic, Dugan branded the library’s new digital platform called Library-to-go, with a logo putting the historic building on wheels, with books flying out the back as the library zoomed down the road. “It was a perfect representation of what we had been saying even before the pandemic that libraries are not limited by their walls,” Perrin said.
Dugan’s work includes creating the “Rainbow of Library Services” to help patrons understand service levels, editing of Santa telling stories on Facebook, the design of the library’s new book bike, branding for Farm Fresh Checkout or STEAM kits, and posters for library programs.