The Jaffrey Civic Center will be receiving $7,300 in new technology from a donation made by the Jaffrey Historical Society. The new technology will be purchased from Arcomm Communications in Hillsboro and includes a wireless projector, cabling and mics for the Auditorium Gallery. The installation is planned for mid- to late-July.
For more information about booking the Auditorium Gallery for off-site meetings, corporate workshops or other events, contact the Jaffrey Civic Center at 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com, or www.jaffreyciviccenter.com.
Jaffrey Civic Center is at 40 Main St.