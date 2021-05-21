TEAM Jaffrey, a group dedicated to enhancing, revitalizing and promoting the downtown area of Jaffrey, has announced several summer events.
Starting June 18, TEAM Jaffrey’s Community Farmer’s Market will be held on the Jaffrey Common. The market is held every Friday through Sept. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m.
TEAM Jaffrey’s Concerts on the Common are set to return on June 30. Concerts are held each Wednesday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. through August.
The schedule is as follows:
June 30: The Skip Philbrick Blues Band
July 7: 66 & Main
July 14: The NH Ukeladies
July 21: Tempo Airy
July 28: Sheep Dip
Aug. 4: Kingsnake
Aug. 11: Speed Bumps
Aug. 18: Keene Cheshiremen
Aug. 25: The Big Bedford Band
For more information, call 532-7168 or visit www.teamjaffrey.org.