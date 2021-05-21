TEAM Jaffrey, a group dedicated to enhancing, revitalizing and promoting the downtown area of Jaffrey, has announced several summer events.

Starting June 18, TEAM Jaffrey’s Community Farmer’s Market will be held on the Jaffrey Common. The market is held every Friday through Sept. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m.

TEAM Jaffrey’s Concerts on the Common are set to return on June 30. Concerts are held each Wednesday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. through August.

The schedule is as follows:

June 30: The Skip Philbrick Blues Band

July 7: 66 & Main

July 14: The NH Ukeladies

July 21: Tempo Airy

July 28: Sheep Dip

Aug. 4: Kingsnake

Aug. 11: Speed Bumps

Aug. 18: Keene Cheshiremen

Aug. 25: The Big Bedford Band

For more information, call 532-7168 or visit www.teamjaffrey.org.