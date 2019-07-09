The Jaffrey Civic Center has received a $2,700 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation in support of plans to begin a new endowment fund to be rolled out in 2020.
The grant is made possible by gifts from the Monadnock Region Community Fund. It will be used to collaborate with the Philanthropy Resource Group, based out of Swanzey, which specializes in the support of nonprofit groups.
The N.H. Charitable Foundation is the statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. The foundation manages a growing collection of nearly 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families and businesses, and awards nearly $40 million in grants and more than $6 million in scholarships every year.
For more information, please visit www.nhcf.org or call 225-6641.