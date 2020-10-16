The Board of Directors of the Jaffrey Civic Center has named Maryann LaCroix Lindberg of the Philanthropy Resource Group as interim executive director, effective immediately. Lindberg has more than 40 years of experience working with non-profit organizations of all sorts, as well as a background as a professional musician.
The board has also changed the hours of the Jaffrey Civic Center due to COVID-19. For the foreseeable future, the center will be open Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m., Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open studio hours and large group meetings have also been suspended. Classes and exhibits will continue to be held, with safety measures and social distancing in place.
Exhibits opening Oct. 16 will feature works by artists from across New Hampshire, members of the Women’s Caucus for Art, and a watercolor and pen and ink show by artist Diane Orzel.
Jaffrey Civic Center is at 40 Main St. Information: 532-6527 or info@jaffreyciviccenter.com.