Ingalls Memorial Library's virtual Summer Reading Program is set to begin soon.
Starting on Monday, June 15, patrons of all ages can join and begin to track their reading! Teens aged 13 through 17 can register for the Teen Summer Reading Program, and adults can sign up for the Adult Summer Reading Program! Patrons can log the books they've read, play games, and participate in activities to earn online badges and raffle tickets throughout the summer.
For more information, please go to ingallslibrary.com, email marybeth@ingallslibrary.com, or call 899-3303.