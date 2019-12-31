Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge was one of 59 libraries to receive a mini-grant of $2,000 from the The American Library Association.
Each Library Census Equity Fund mini-grants is intended to bolster service to hard-to-count communities and help achieve a complete count in the 2020 Census.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, populations historically undercounted in the decennial effort include young children, people experiencing homelessness, American Indians and Alaska Natives, and people of color. In the 2020 Census, which will have a new online response option, people who lack Internet access or online skills may also be at risk of being undercounted.
More than 500 libraries of all types submitted applications for 25 Library Census Equity Fund mini-grants. In response to the overwhelming number of applicants, the ALA provided funding for 34 additional grants.
The 59 grantees will undertake their activities in January through April 2020. The self-response period for the 2020 Census will begin after March 12, 2020.