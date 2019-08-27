Ingalls Memorial Library held its finale for the 2019 summer reading program with both “Stories in the Stars,” a play by the Hampstead Stage Company, and an ice cream party at the Rindge Town Meeting House.
The performance featured stories of ancient Greek myths performed by two actors.
Kids also enjoyed ice cream and were able to find out who won prizes, including door prizes and bikes. The big winners of the two bikes, both donated by Charity Lodge 18, were Brandon Cloutier and Elaina Desmarais.
The summer reading program was made possible by Borderline Realty, Despres and Associates Inc., Pumpkin Organization of Rindge (P.O.O.R.), Triumph Interiors Inc., Rindge Athletic Men’s Social Club (RAMS), Dr. Roberta Gordenstein, V&A Cleaning Inc., ATA Construction LLC, Hannaford Supermarket, Market Basket, Letourneau Construction LLC, the Rindge Parent Teacher Group, Candice Starrett Real Estate LLC, Signature Smiles Dental and the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club.
More than 150 kids registered to read with the library this summer.