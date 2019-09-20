Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information session for girls and parents on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Troy Elementary School, 44 School St., Troy.
Girls and their families can meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers; learn about expanded STEM and outdoor programs; enjoy fun, girl-led activities; explore programs; learn about volunteer opportunities; and register to become a Girl Scout. Plus, girls will receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch.
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves over 10,000 girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.
Information: 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.