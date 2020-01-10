An afternoon of Indian music and cuisine will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at Heberton Hall at the Keene Public Library.
Authentic Indian food will be served from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a free musical performance. The concert features traditional Indian sitar and music from contemporary classical Indian composer, Shirish Korde, solo flute, and solo cello.
Prices for the dinner, catered by Minerva in Boston, range from $5 to $15. The concert is free and open to the public.
Dinner tickets must be purchased by Jan. 18 and are available at www.monadnockmusic.org. Information: 852-4345 or info@monadnockmusic.org.