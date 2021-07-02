Brad Smedley and Ann Henderson, both of Keene and members of the Scores Sports Bar & Grill Running Club, cheer on runners at the finish line of the 16th annual Four on the Fourth Road Race in 2017. At right is emcee Ted McGreer, calling each runner’s name as they cross the finish line. This year’s Four on the Fourth race will be held on Sunday, July 4, starting at 7:30 a.m. for walkers and 8 a.m. for runners. The 4-mile race will begin and end at Railroad Square in Keene. All proceeds from the race will benefit Pathways for Keene. Check out more information about how to participate this year at https://runsignup.com/Race/NH/Keene/4onthe4.