Independence Day events are being held this weekend across the Monadnock Region.
Antrim
The Antrim Historical Society hosts a reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 at the Bandstand on Jameson Avenue on July 4. Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. with refreshments and presentation of the colors by the Antrim Boy Scouts and conclude with the Declaration reading at 9:45 a.m. The reading is traditionally done by Historical Society members in costume.
Dublin
A fireworks display by Atlas is set for Monday, July 5. The event will begin at dusk over Dublin Lake.
Hinsdale
The annual Night Before the 4th will be held, rain or shine, Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at Heritage Park on Brattleboro Road. The event features vendors, live music and fireworks. Those attending are asked to bring their own seating. Weather permitting, the fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m. On-site parking is $5 with proceeds to benefit the Hinsdale Class of 2022.
Jaffrey
The 21st annual reading of the Declaration of Independence and ice cream social will be held Sunday at noon at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse. Volunteers, including local officials, community leaders and Jaffrey citizens, will read a short section of the Declaration of Independence from the stage of the historic meetinghouse, followed by the ice cream social in the horse sheds behind the meetinghouse. The Little Red Schoolhouse will be open, and the restored Seagrave Fire Engine and a current engine from the Jaffrey Fire Department will be on display. The free event is sponsored by the Jaffrey Center Village Improvement Society, the Jaffrey Historical Society, the Jaffrey Historic District Commission and the Selectmen’s Meetinghouse Committee of the town of Jaffrey. Families are asked to sit together and socially distance when possible.
Keene
Due to rain in the forecast, the Keene SwampBats' Independence Eve fireworks show at Alumni Field has been postponed. The celebration, which had been planned for Saturday night, has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, July 31, according to a post Friday on the SwampBats' Facebook page, which says tickets that had been bought for Saturday will be honored at the new date.
The post says the team plans to try to proceed with Saturday's game.
Peterborough
The town will join 12 others in the state Saturday in a public reading of the speech given by escaped slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass in Rochester, N.Y., on July 5, 1852: “What, to the American Slave, Is Your Fourth of July?”
The reading will be at noon in Teixiera Park. For more information, contact organizer Sonya Martino at smaroyo76@gmail.com.
The Monadnock Center for History and Culture will host its 95th annual Independence Day ceremony on Sunday at 10 a.m., which will include a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Selectman Tyler Ward and a short talk by Executive Director Michelle Stahl on “How Pandemics Shape History.”
The event will be outside, on the front lawn of the center at 19 Grove St., but will be canceled if it rains or storms.
Swanzey
Children are invited to the annual tradition of ringing the bell in honor of Independence Day at the Mount Caesar Union Library at 628 Old Homestead Highway on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon. There will also be a reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the library.
The library deed, written in 1881, says “the boys of the neighborhood” may ring the bell on July 4; the library honors the spirit of the deed by welcoming all children, regardless of gender.
This article has been updated to reflect that the fireworks show at Keene's Alumni Field has been postponed.