Ingrid Graff will present “Not in Front of the Children: Art and Importance of Fairy Tales” at Jaffrey Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m.
The talk, sponsored by the Friends of the Jaffrey Library, is supported by N.H. Humanities and is free and open to the public.
Where do our fairy tales come from, what do they tell us about ourselves and our history? Why have they been censored and changed and how have they retained their currency and popularity today? Graff will discuss these fascinating tales and why we should keep telling them to our children. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite fairy tale to the presentation.
Information: 532-7301 or www.townofjaffrey.com/jaffrey-public-library.