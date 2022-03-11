Hundred Nights Inc. will host a community demolition event on Saturday, March 26, to celebrate the recent purchase of property on Water Street in Keene. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 122-124 Water St., the former site of Tom’s Auto; the rain date is Sunday, March 27.
The organization is ready to build a facility that will place shelter beds and supportive services, including case management, under one roof. Hundred Nights is celebrating this accomplishment with food trucks, music and games for children. Adults will be able to swing a hammer to help demolish the existing structure; safety equipment will be provided. Recognition of capital campaign milestones to date will occur, and staff will be available to discuss campaign details with community members.
At this time, 80 percent of a $5.5 million capital campaign has been achieved, leaving the organization with the need to raise the final $1 million, according to a news release. Construction is slated to begin this spring.
“Over the last twelve months, the community has made an astonishing commitment to raise a significant portion of our campaign goal,” Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Hundred Nights, said in the news release. “At the same time, daily shelter needs have increased 150 percent. We remain grateful for the partnerships of many committed individuals and businesses who believe in our work by breaking down the barriers that exist for the homeless population of Cheshire County.”
The mission of Hundred Nights is to provide shelter and crisis-related services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness. To make a donation to the Capital Campaign, visit www.hundrednightsinc.org or contact Cambiar at 603-352-5197 or hundrednightsinc@gmail.com.