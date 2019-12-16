The Walpole Historical Society will host Yankee humorist Fred Marple and his Guide to New England “for locals and people from away” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Walpole Town Hall.
Fred will discuss Yankee food, including why we think baked beans and vegetables boiled with a piece of corned beef are fine cooking. He’ll examine Yankee fashion, from the ever-present flannel to rummage sale ensembles.
Fred will also explain life in a small town, where everyone knows your business — often before you do — and he’ll describe the people who live there, from the cheapskate native to the affluent transplant.
Marple is a persona of author and songwriter Ken Sheldon from Peterborough.
The event is free and open to all. Refreshments will be available. Information: www.walpolehistory.com.