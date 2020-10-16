Hospice at HCS in Keene is set to offer a bereavement support group called “Grief and the Holidays During the COVID-19 Pandemic” this holiday season.
The holidays are often a very difficult time for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. This year, changes related to the pandemic will add to the stress of grief and loss. This group will meet to provide support and coping strategies.
The group will meet virtually on Wednesdays, Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 2 and 16, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. To register, contact Marguerite Cheney, Hospice at HCS Bereavement Coordinator, at mcheney@HCSservices.org or by phone at 352-2253, extension 4255. After registering, a link will be sent.
Hospice at HCS is a comprehensive non-profit hospice program, providing end-of-life care to patients and support to family members. Care is offered in the home, in assisted-living facilities or in nursing homes throughout southwestern New Hampshire.