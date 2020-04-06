Trails at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve in Keene are open for public use. To adhere to the policy of social distancing set by the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visitors are requested to keep 6 feet of distance from other hikers while using the trails or in the parking area. Visitors are also advised to hike only with other members of the same household.
The Horatio Colony Nature Preserve is 645 acres of up-land forest. There a five miles of hiking trails. The trails have number educational sites offering information on the natural and cultural history of the area.
All paper maps and guidebooks have been removed from the box at the trailhead kiosk to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. However, maps are available to download and print at: http://libguides.antioch.edu/c.php?g=390042&p=2646865
If the trailhead parking area is filled, parking is only allowed on one side of Daniels Hill Road.
Information: 352-0460 or horatio.colony@gmail.com.