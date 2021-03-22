The Horatio Colony Nature Preserve in Keene is set to host a tree identification and ethnobotany walk on Saturday, March 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The program will focus not only on the names of trees and plants, but also on the many ways that people use them, such as how to make a cake with an oak tree, which tree has bark used to alleviate wounds, and what plants will soon be emerging.
The moderately strenuous hike is limited to 10 participants. Participants are required to wear masks and follow physical-distancing protocols. To register and get further details, call 283-2115 or email colonypreserve@antioch.edu
The Horatio Colony Nature Preserve is a 645-acre parcel of woodlands and wetlands in Keene and Swanzey, NH owned by the Colony Memorial Trust. The trailhead is on Daniels Hill Road in Keene.