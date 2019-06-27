Wendy Ward of the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service will lead a naturalist hike looking at ecological history and plant communities Saturday at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve.
The group will use several of the stops on the interpretive trail as grounding points for deeper understanding of the ecological community of the preserve. This moderate to strenuous hike will focus on botanical highlights and explore the sights and sounds of native wildlife including the abundance of breeding birds that will be present in the forest.
People are encouraged to bring water, a snack, bug repellent and binoculars, and should wear supportive footwear.
The group will meet at the nature preserve parking lot on Daniels Hill Road Saturday at 8 a.m. The hike is co-sponsored by the Cheshire County Conservation District and Horatio Colony Nature Preserve. Registration is required: 283-2115 or colonypreserve@antioch.edu.