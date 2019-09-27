An interactive hike to learn about the changing colors of the trees and how to identify them will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve.
The hike, led by AmeriCorps Interpretive Ranger Xandri, will follow part of the Red Diamond Trail as an out-and-back.
Hikers should meet at the preserve parking lot on Daniels Hill Road in Keene at 4 p.m. with water, a snack if needed, and weather appropriate clothing.
Registration is required: 283-2115 or colonypreserve@antioch.edu.