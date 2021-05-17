Deborah Anne Goss will appear virtually as Abby Hutchinson Patton in “Abby Hutchinson’s Sweet Freedom Songs” on Wednesday, May 26, at 7 p.m.
The program, organized by the Horatio Colony House Museum in Keene, features anthems, ballads and ditties from mid-19th-century U.S. and New Hampshire history sung during anti-slavery and early women’s rights struggles.
In the 1840s and 1850s the Hutchinson Family Singers strongly influenced the opinions of the era with their popular songs promoting healthy living and social justice — most prominently the abolition of slavery.
The program is mixture of narration, explanation, songs, readings and audience participation. Some tunes pertaining to the time of “Little Women” will be included.
Registration is required: email horatio.colony@gmail.com or call 352-0460.