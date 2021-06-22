Horatio Colony House Museum

Horatio Colony House Museum

 Courtesy

Horatio Colony House Museum in Keene will host an outdoor open house in its garden at 199 Main St. on Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature the lawn game cornhole as well as a chance to meet the museum’s new executive director, Sofia Thornblad. Light refreshments will be provided.

The museum is also set to host an afternoon of old-time children’s games in the garden on July 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The family program will feature old-fashioned games such as rolling hoops and Game of Graces. Registration is required for the old-time children’s games event: email horatio.colony@gmail.com or call 352-0460.