Horatio Colony House Museum in Keene will host an outdoor open house in its garden at 199 Main St. on Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The event will feature the lawn game cornhole as well as a chance to meet the museum’s new executive director, Sofia Thornblad. Light refreshments will be provided.
The museum is also set to host an afternoon of old-time children’s games in the garden on July 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The family program will feature old-fashioned games such as rolling hoops and Game of Graces. Registration is required for the old-time children’s games event: email horatio.colony@gmail.com or call 352-0460.