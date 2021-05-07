Horatio Colony House Museum’s annual Quest Fest will be held Saturday, May 22, from noon to 3 p.m.
The event involves using maps, riddles and clues to challenge participants to find hidden treasure in locations around Keene.
After questing, participants may return to the museum for refreshments and a certificate of participation.
Free quest books are available at the Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main St., Keene.
Parking is available at Saint Bernard’s Church on Main Street, next to the museum.
Space is limited and registration is required. To register and get further details, call 283-2115 or email colonypreserve@antioch.edu.