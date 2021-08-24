Horatio Colony House Museum in Keene is set to hold an opening for its Grand Tour exhibit on Aug. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The exhibit focuses on Horatio Colony II’s first tour of Europe in 1922-1923, showcasing many historic sites traditionally included on 18th- and 19th-century Grand Tours. The exhibit will feature a backdrop of what was happening in European cities in the 1920s as well as photos, diary accounts, Colony’s passport, and what travel was like in that time period.
The event is held indoors; masks are required. Space in the exhibit room is limited.
Horatio Colony House Museum is at 199 Main St., Keene. Information: 603-352-0460, horatio.colony@gmail.com or www.horatiocolonymuseum.org.