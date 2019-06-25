For the fourth year in a row, volunteers from Honda of Keene and the Fenton Family Dealerships came together a few hours each day the week of June 10 through 14 to give back to the local community as a part of Team Honda’s Week of Service.
This initiative takes place every June at Honda dealers across the U.S., Mexico and Canada to make a positive impact in their communities.
Local organizations that Honda of Keene and the Fenton Family Dealerships supported include the Keene Community Kitchen, Stonewall Farm, the Keene Senior Center, The Monadnock Humane Society and the Keene Family YMCA. About 15 volunteers donated more than 50 hours throughout the week and helped each organization with various outdoor projects they wanted to tackle, including landscaping, gardening, painting and meal prep.
To learn more about Honda’s national week of service efforts, visit https://csr.honda.com/longform-content/team-honda-week-of-service/.