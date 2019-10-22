The Homeschool Group at Ingalls Memorial Library will host a poetry workshop Friday, Oct. 25, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. with award-winning poet and author Jimmy Pappas and New Hampshire Youth Poet Laureate Rachel Sturges.
The two poets will lead a workshop and teach students about the art of poetry and writing.
This event is in partnership with the Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee and is in support of its MLK Student Multi-Media Poetry Contest. Students may combine their poems with art, music, photography, video or other media. All ages are welcome to the Workshop and invited to have their work included in the 2020 MLK Student Poetry Exhibit. High school and middle school-age students are also encouraged to submit their work to the MLK Multi-Media Poetry Contest.
Homeschooled students of all ages are invited; register by calling Ingalls Memorial Library at 899-3303 or by emailing marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.