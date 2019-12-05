As Christmas approaches, many holiday-themed events are being held across the Monadnock Region. Here are some taking place Saturday:
Annual Christmas Fair, baked goods, preserves and candy, berry bowls, plants and wreaths, crafts, luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Information: 352-4136.
Make Your Own Holiday Centerpiece, make centerpiece of greens, leaves, flowers and candles with local floral designer Dee Burns, tools and materials provided, $20. Register at jaffreywomansclub@gmail.com or on Facebook page, 1:30 p.m., Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-4065.
Craft Fair, featuring artists, crafters and vendors, bake sale, raffles and food, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion John Humiston Post 11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7975, americanlegionpost11@yahoo.com
Greens Sale, decorated and plain wreaths, roping, swags, kissing balls, berry bowls, crafts, hot luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, 67 Washington St., Keene. Information: 357-7875, pealefamily@gmail.com
Holiday Artisan Sale, local artist Kristina Wentzell, will open her studio to general public, with work of guest jewelry designer Marcia Passos-Duffy of Geo-Graphic Gems and fresh evergreen wreaths, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 87 Ashuelot St., Keene. Information: 903-5902, kristina.wentzell@gmail.com
Holiday Book Sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mount Caesar Union Library, 628 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Information: 357-0476, mary33wood@gmail.com.
Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey.
Holiday Faire, cookie walk $3/dozen, lunch $3/person, corn chowder or chicken with rice, greens, hand-crafted items, quilt raffle, 20 raffle baskets, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene. Information: 352-5037, dalmann@thekeeneseniorcenter.org
Holiday Open House, old-time historic home festooned with traditional Christmas decorations and images of animals from museum’s collection, tree of animal-inspired ornaments made by students, cookies and hot cider, 1 p.m., 199 Main St., Keene.
Holiday Trees in Peterborough, 60 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, kids’ iSpy game, visits from Santa, raffles and free baked goods, free, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. Information: 924-8080, lmartin@peterboroughnh.gov
Jonathan Daniels Craft Fair, handmade items, holiday gifts and decorations, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Jonathan Daniels Preschool, 227 Maple Avenue, Keene. Information: 354-2106, rvarno@sau29.org
Peterborough’s Hometown Holiday, two days of holiday lights and good cheer with Lantern Parade and tree lighting at 5:45 p.m., center is open 5-7 p.m. with cookies and cocoa, Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough.
St. George Christmas Bazaar, Greek pastries and local crafts, visit from St. Nick, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hellenic Hall, St. George Greek Orthodox, 70 West St., Keene. Information: 831-1282, skolivas3@gmail.com
Holly Jolly Gingerbread Craft Time, make edible house of graham crackers, icing and candy or decorate ice cream cone tree, session 1 is 10-11:30 p.m., session 2 is 1-2:30 p.m., registration required, free, donations of nonperishable food items for Project Feed the Thousands appreciated, children under 7 with adult, Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-5290, ext. 1210.
Santa Claus is Coming to Town, visit and take photos with Santa and his elves, decorating cookies, by donation, Santa, Frosty and Elf arrive with police and fire escort at 1 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m., Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St., Brattleboro.