Friday
Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, Kiwanis Club hosts Central Square tree lighting with student musical performances, caroling, hot chocolate and cookies by donation, free bells to ring in arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, 5 p.m., Central Square, Keene. keenekiwanisinfo@gmail.com.
Saturday
Broke: Holiday Edition 2019, 50-plus artists with all work under $50, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Peterborough Townhouse, 1 Grove St., Peterborough. thethinginthespring.com/broke.
Vermont Christmas Bazaar, Christmas greens and ornaments, handcrafted gifts, treats and preserves, kids’ corner, raffle, luncheon, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave., Brattleboro. 802-254-9767, nancy.brosz@gmail.com.
Open House for Antrim’s Festival of Trees, more than 150 trees, wreaths and displays on three floors of decorated library, entertainment, refreshments, scavenger hunts, raffle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main St., Antrim. 831-1802, antrimfot@gmail.com.
Sunday
The Greater Keene Pops Choir Holiday Concert: A December to Remember, winter concert directed by Diane Cushing, with accompanists Walt Sayre, Steve Cady and Mike Rousseau, $12 advance, $15 day of show, 2 p.m., The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene.
Pet Photos with Santa, Fast Friends fundraiser, dogs of all breeds, cats and other small pets welcome, $20 each or two for $30, ornament $25, wreaths available for purchase, 10 a.m., Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey. 355-1556, info@fastfriendsgreyhounds.org.