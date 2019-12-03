The Keene Senior Center is set to host its fifth annual “Holiday Faire” on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature raffles, homemade cookies, handmade crafts and jewelry for sale.
On the cookie walk, participants can fill a bag with their choice of home-baked cookies for $3 a dozen. Homemade corn chowder or chicken with rice is on the lunch menu for $3 per person along with bread, cookies, and coffee and tea. Holiday greens and hand-crafted items including jewelry and hand-made cards will be for sale.
Items to be raffled include three quilt items and 20 baskets of goodies. Raffle tickets, available at the Keene Senior Center, are $1 each or $5 for a book of six. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the fair. Santa is set to visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bargain Box, the Senior Center’s thrift store of gently used items, will be open during the fair.
The Keene Senior Center is at 70 Court St. in Keene.
Information: Cameron Tease, executive director of the Keene Senior Center, ctease@thekeeneseniorcenter.org or 352-5037.