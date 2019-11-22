Several holiday fairs are set for this Saturday across the Monadnock Region, with a few starting Friday night.
Chesterfield
Holiday Craft Fair, fresh greens, wreaths, handcrafted gifts, maple syrup, bake sale, lunch, fresh cranberries and pies, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, Route 63, Chesterfield. traceyjborden@gmail.com.
Gilsum
Gilsum Ladies Aid Holiday Fair, hand-crafted gifts, holiday décor, stocking stuffers, home-baked goodies, sit-down café, raffle tables, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Gilsum Congregational Church, 13 Main St., Gilsum. 357-2245, pengwnandco@yahoo.com.
Keene
Thanksgiving Farm Fare, region’s premier local food and farmer event providing ingredients for holiday celebration, cooking demos, free, parking limited, Friday from 4-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. 357-7278, jdavenson@stonewallfarm.org.
Marlborough
Holly Berry Fair, fresh greens, wreaths, arrangements, baked goods and fudge, holiday gifts, continental breakfast and lunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Marlborough Community House, 160 Main St., Marlborough. 876-3863, debr@myfairpoint.net.
Marlow
Christmas on the Pond and Christmas Around the Bend, 50 quality craftsmen sell wares in historic Marlow Village and Perkins Academy, live holiday music, free raffle, food available, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Marlow Village, 2 Church St., Marlow. 446-4383, gmleves@worldpath.net.
Peterborough
Holiday Stroll, crafts, live music, pancake breakfast, lunch, baked goods and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown Peterborough.
Swanzey
Christmas Fair, basket raffle, wreaths, swags and other decorations, bake sale, homemade corn chowder for sale, Friday from 4-6:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Walpole
Holiday Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Elm and Westminster, Walpole. 756-4533.
Westmoreland
Westmoreland Ladies Aid Bazaar, greenery, handmade items, baked goods, raffles, Grandma’s attic treasures, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Santa from 11 a.m. to noon, Town Hall and Fellowship Hall, South Village Common, Westmoreland. 313-5447. Proceeds benefit mission projects.