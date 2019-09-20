The Monadnock Center for History and Culture will host a history walking tour of West Peterborough on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
The walking tour will reveal the evolution of this mill village and discuss the buildings, people and businesses that shaped "the West" from the early 19th century to the present. On the walk, guests will see Peterborough’s only documented Underground Railroad site and learn about the abolitionist movement in the local area. The walk will also examine the stories of two men, one from the 1820s and the other from the 1920s, whose vision and hard work shaped the village as we know it today. The tour finishes up at the Green Grocer with a discussion of the West Peterborough mills and the devastating fire that destroyed most of the mill complex.
Participants should meet at the West Peterborough Post Office at 301 Union St. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes and will be held rain or shine. In the event of thunderstorms, the tour will be rescheduled.
This history walk is free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of The Petersons, Inc.
The Monadnock Center for History and Culture is a community museum and cultural center in downtown Peterborough. For more information about the West Peterborough walk or other Monadnock Center programs, visit MonadnockCenter.org or call the center at 924-3235.