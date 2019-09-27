The Monadnock Center for History and Culture will host a history walk in the Peterborough Village Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m.
The Village Cemetery is the final resting place of the town’s 19th century citizens. On the tour, participants will learn about the careers of Charles Wilder of the Wilder Thermometer and Barometer Company; Amzi Childs, the founder of Peterborough’s famed basket industry; and Joseph and Albert Noone, who operated the Noone Woolen Mill. The walk will also examine the lives of some of the workers who contributed to the town’s vitality such as twin sisters Elvira and Elmira Fife who spent their lives working in the Peterborough mills.
The cemetery also documents some of the town’s Civil War history. Learn about Timothy Kneeland Ames, killed at the second battle of Bull Run, and hear the story about two Peterborough women who lost their lives on the Potomac in a tragic steamship disaster in 1862.
The walk will also look at the shift from graveyard to cemetery in the early 19th century and examine gravestone art and iconography.
The tour is free and all are welcome. Guests should wear walking shoes and be prepared for uneven terrain. The tour will be held rain or shine.
The Village Cemetery is on the east side of Concord Street, just north of All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Participants should park along the road or turn into the cemetery and park at the rear.
Information: MonadnockCenter.org or 924-3235.