The Monadnock Center for History and Culture will host a free historical walking tour, titled “Peterborough 150 Years Ago,” on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will explore downtown Peterborough and discover the mill village and commercial center as it was 150 years ago. The tour will feature a set of historic photographs made circa 1870 giving guests the chance to see what the town looked like and compare the ways the town has changed and stayed the same.
The tour will be held rain or shine. Participants will meet at the Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., at 10:30 a.m. for the 90 minute walk.
For more information or directions, visit the Monadnock Center’s website at MonadnockCenter.org or call 924-3235.