In time for Veterans Day, Winchester Historical Society and N.H. Humanities To Go are sponsoring a program called “A Soldier’s Mother Tells Her Story.”
The program is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Winchester Town Hall, 1 Richmond Road. Masks and social distancing are required.
Sharon Wood will appear as Betsey Phelps, the mother of a soldier who was killed at the Battle of Gettysburg. She will also interweave Phelps’ tale with stories of other soldiers from New Hampshire who left to fight for the Union Army and their families.