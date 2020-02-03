A presentation about Whitney Bros. Co. of Keene, a local manufacturer of educational toys and school furnishings since 1904, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main St., Keene.
The presentation will outline the evolution of the company from its early water-powered days in Marlborough to its move to Keene, where the locally-owned company turns out an array of school-related products that include desks, cubbies, toy wood blocks, chairs, play kitchens and other wood products, using sophisticated computer-design technology.
Guest speakers include former president of the company David Stabler and current President Mike Jablonski.
For more information, call the Historical Society of Cheshire County at 352-1895.