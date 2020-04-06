What will our descendants think about what’s happening to us today?
The Historical Society of Cheshire County is asking for local residents to share stories how you and your family are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic to be preserved in its archive for future educational purposes.
Those who would like to participate may email a brief story and/or photo along with your name and the Cheshire County town you live in to Stories@hsccnh.org.
For more information or to donate to the Historical Society of Cheshire County, go to hsccnh.org.