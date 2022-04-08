The Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene has been awarded $51,000 from the American Historical Association’s Grants to Sustain and Advance the Work of Historical Organizations Program, which provides relief to institutions adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant was made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County will use the funding for state-of-the-art technologies to share its local history stories.
Executive Director Alan Rumrill expects the technology to help the historical society serve more people. “During the challenges of the past two years, we have been compelled to offer programs in new formats to stay in contact with our audience and to remain relevant in the community,” he said in a news release. “We quickly discovered that online programs could attract 200 to 250 people whereas the same program presented in our facility might have drawn 100 attendees at most. Furthermore, when these programs were recorded, they could be offered to the public long after the events took place. Our reach had expanded by accident.”
The historical society’s technology upgrades will involve high-quality projection and sound systems for in-person programs and the ability to broadcast programs over the Internet for virtual programs. The grant funding will be supplemented by $15,000 that the historical society raised through online fundraising including a 2021 campaign with The Local Crowd Monadnock, a community-based crowdfunding platform. The equipment is expected to be in place by the end of 2022.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County’s headquarters is at 246 Main St., Keene. Information: https://hsccnh.org.