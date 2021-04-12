The Historical Society of Cheshire County is set to hold its annual book sale. The society has collected more than 6,500 used books, and the popular fundraising event is scheduled for April 23 through May 7.
The book sale has been modified in several ways to allow for social distancing.
“Our top priority is safety. We will limit the number of customers allowed in at any one time,” said Alan Rumrill, director of the historical society. “Face masks will be required and gloves will be provided for customers. Social-distancing rules will be applied.”
The sale will feature an exclusive preview opportunity on Friday, April 23. Up to 12 people will be able to purchase $25 tickets for entry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. An additional 12 people can purchase $15 tickets for entry from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12 people can purchase $5 tickets for entry from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets for exclusive preview entry can be purchased online starting Friday at noon.
The following times allow free admission, but limited numbers of customers will be allowed in the sale at any one time. Appointments may be made by phone or email: 352-1895 or hscc@hsccnh.org.
April 27-30: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
May 4-6: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Fill a bag for $5; higher priced books not included.)
May 7: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Fill a bag for $1.)
Most books will be offered for $1 with the proceeds to support the historical society’s programs to collect, preserve and communicate the history of Cheshire County. Books cover topics such as history, biography, antiques, art, architecture, cooking, travel, fiction and children’s literature.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County is at 246 Main St. in Keene. For information or to purchase preview tickets, go to hsccnh.org.