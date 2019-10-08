The Historical Society of Cheshire County is offering two spooky events ahead of Halloween.
On Friday, Oct. 18, Greg Pratt will present “New England Ghost Stories” at the Wyman Tavern Museum and Alan Rumrill will give a talk on “Grave Robbing in New England” at the Stoddard Town Hall.
Surrounded by candlelight inside the historic Wyman Tavern Museum, Pratt, a professional storyteller, will share scary stories related to New England towns. The first half hour of the program, from 6:30 to 7 p.m., will be family-friendly stories that are only a little bit spooky. From 7 to 8 p.m., Pratt will share scarier stories for the less faint of heart.
“New England Ghost Stories” is a free event, open to the public. The Wyman Tavern Museum is at 349 Main St. in Keene, and parking is available on Bruder Street.
At the Stoddard Town Hall at 7 p.m., Rumrill will discuss the 19th century history of grave robbing in New England. Rumrill will provide explanations about why it was common at the time for paid grave robbers to visit cemeteries in the dark of night to dig up recently buried bodies.
Rumrill’s talk for the Stoddard Historical Society is free and open to the public.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County puts on about 150 programs each year to help people of all ages “find their place in history.” For more information, visit hsccnh.org or call 352-1895.